Linklaters Engineers WSP's £591M Bid For UK's RPS Group

By Najiyya Budaly (August 9, 2022, 12:22 PM BST) -- Canadian engineering consultant WSP Global said on Tuesday that it will acquire RPS Group, listed on the London Stock Exchange, for £591 million ($715 million) in cash, representing a 76% premium on Monday's share price for the U.K. environmental adviser. The offer from WSP Global represents a 76% premium on Monday's closing price for RPS, which guides businesses in the energy, transport and defense sectors. (iStock.com/vice_and_virtue) The boards of WSP Global Inc., which is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, and RPS Group PLC said they have agreed on the acquisition. WSP plans to hand RPS shareholders 206 pence in cash...

