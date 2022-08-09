Coca-Cola HBC To Buy Artisan Soda Company In €45M Deal

By Tom Fish (August 9, 2022, 5:48 PM BST) -- Coca-Cola's Greek bottling partner said Tuesday it would buy bartender-founded beverage brand Three Cents for €45 million ($46.01 million), amid a thirst for adult sparkling drinks. Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Co.'s acquisition of the Athens-based company, which makes premium mixers, should be complete before the end of 2022, depending on unspecified regulatory approvals. Three Cents is currently owned by Ideal Holdings SA, a Greek company that mainly owns IT businesses. Shares of Coca-Cola HBC closed at $19.67 on Monday and opened at $19.34, following the release of the news. The soft drink business described the buy-out in a statement as "an exciting...

