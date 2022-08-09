EBA Eyes New Synthetic Securitization Guidelines

By Alex Davidson (August 9, 2022, 4:47 PM BST) -- Europe's banking watchdog published proposals on Tuesday for banks to use more risk-sensitive calculations to assess the capital used to cover loan portfolios whose default risk they have sold at least partly to investors but still retain on their balance sheets. The European Banking Authority's new draft standards, which are considered to be in line with rules on European capital requirements, focus on the precise calculation by banks of how much money they must hold to allow them to absorb any first losses from those loan portfolios. This amount, known as the synthetic excess spread, is subject to the Capital Markets...

