Firms Linked To Pensions Scandal Join Collapsed Biz List

By Irene Madongo (August 9, 2022, 7:32 PM BST) -- The U.K.'s financial compensation fund said Tuesday it is processing more than 100 claims, nearly all pertaining to pension transfer advice, from customers of two failed companies linked to the British Steel Pensions Scheme. The Financial Services Compensation Scheme listed Smith Law & Shepherds IFA Ltd. and County Capital Wealth Management Ltd., which traded as The Pension Review Service, in its talley of five firms that collapsed in June and July. The three other collapsed firms listed include London-based companies Curzon Capital Ltd. and Tradenext Ltd., as well as Cowley & Miller Independent Financial Services Ltd. in Scotland. The agency said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS