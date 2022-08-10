Nevada Cannabis Co. Drops Suit Over Denied License

By Jonathan Capriel (August 10, 2022, 11:16 AM EDT) -- A Reno company that sued Nevada's tax office over a denied recreational marijuana license has agreed to end its lawsuit, according to a joint stipulation approved by a federal judge. High Sierra Holistics LLC, which claimed its due process rights were denied when it was not allowed to appeal the state's Department of Taxation's decision, agreed to dismiss its federal lawsuit with prejudice, according to the Monday filing. "All consolidated into this instant action shall be dismissed with prejudice," the submission, signed by U.S. District Judge Larry R. Hicks, said. "Each party shall bear their own attorney's fees and costs." The filing...

