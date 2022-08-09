Insurer L&G Targets £50B In Pension Deals

By Martin Croucher (August 9, 2022, 2:59 PM BST) -- Insurer Legal & General Group PLC said on Tuesday that it expects to carry out up to £50 billion ($60.5 billion) in pension deals over the next five years, as it painted a bullish picture for growth in the U.K. market. An increased willingness among businesses to offload their retirement liabilities onto insurers has created a "sizable opportunity" for the company, Legal & General said. The retirement deal market in Britain has grown rapidly — £330 billion pension liabilities has so far been insured. Experts forecast that the total value of deals is likely to hit £1 trillion in the next decade....

