Amgen Looks To Duck Regeneron's Bundling Suit

By Kelly Lienhard (August 9, 2022, 6:39 PM EDT) -- Pharmaceutical giant Amgen asked a Delaware federal court to throw out a suit from competitor Regeneron alleging that Amgen used a bundling scheme to boost its own cholesterol medication sales while ruining the market for Regeneron's competing product. Amgen argued that Regeneron fails to prove that Amgen's price reductions and marketing tactics for its product, Repatha, violate antitrust laws and is bringing forward the suit only because its own cholesterol medication, Praluent, is unable to compete with Amgen's offers. "If Regeneron makes a better offer, [pharmacy benefit managers] and insurers are completely free to switch coverage from Repatha to Praluent, as they...

