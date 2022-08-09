Kirkland-Led Devon Energy Pays $1.8B For PE-Backed Peer

By Renee Hickman (August 9, 2022, 8:37 PM EDT) -- Natural gas explorer and producer Devon Energy Corp., guided by Kirkland & Ellis LLP, will buy private equity-backed peer Validus Energy for $1.8 billion, the companies said Tuesday, in a deal that's meant to strengthen the buyer's position in the Eagle Ford Basin. Validus, a Denver-based exploration and production company the operates in the Texas basin, is backed by private equity firm Pontem Energy Capital Management LLC. Through the Validus purchase, Devon will boost its existing leasehold in the Eagle Ford Basin by 42,000 net acres, according to Tuesday's statement. Validus' current production is approximately 35,000 BOE, or barrels of oil equivalent,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS