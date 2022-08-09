ABA Reaffirms Policy Against Nonlawyer Firm Ownership

By Sarah Martinson (August 9, 2022, 4:11 PM EDT) -- The American Bar Association's policymaking body on Tuesday adopted an amended resolution that reaffirms its policy against nonlawyer fee-sharing and firm ownership, in light of several states considering opening the practice of law to nonattorneys. On the second day of its two-day annual meeting in Chicago, the ABA's House of Delegates also proposed an amendment to the resolution, which noted that the proposal wasn't discouraging the legal profession from considering innovative approaches to address access to justice issues, such as so-called regulatory sandboxes. The move circumvented a lengthy debate on the topic. Resolution 402 was originally scheduled to have more than...

