Justices Told SEC, FTC Challenges 'Waste' Courts' Resources

By Jessica Corso (August 9, 2022, 9:21 PM EDT) -- Congress never intended federal district courts to hear constitutional challenges to administrative law proceedings like those before the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Federal Trade Commission, and allowing those courts to do so would be a waste of judicial resources, government attorneys told the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday. U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar filed a brief in front of the high court on behalf of the FTC and the SEC, both of which are facing lawsuits arguing that their in-house courts violate due process and equal protection rights. The high court is not set to rule on the...

