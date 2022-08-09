Burford Capital Names African Arbitrator To Board

By Sue Reisinger (August 9, 2022, 3:33 PM EDT) -- Burford Capital Ltd., an asset management firm that focuses on litigation finance and law advisory services, has named a prominent African arbitration lawyer as an independent nonexecutive director. Rukia Baruti is the secretary-general of the African Arbitration Association, a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting African arbitration practitioners. She is also an experienced independent arbitrator who is admitted as a solicitor in England and Wales, and previously practiced commercial and arbitration law in London. She's an international speaker, author and contributor to In-House Lawyer, a publication in the U.K. for corporate counsel. She is frequently appointed by international arbitration institutions, including the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS