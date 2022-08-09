Payment Services Firm Approved For Quick Ch. 11 Process

By Vince Sullivan (August 9, 2022, 3:00 PM EDT) -- Transaction and marketing services firm OSG Group Inc. received approval from a Delaware bankruptcy judge Tuesday for its schedule to seek confirmation of its Chapter 11 deleveraging plan by the end of August after the court said the debtor provided adequate notice to affected creditors. During an initial virtual appearance, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John T. Dorsey said the debtor had provided initial notice to creditors about its intent to have a rapid plan process even before it filed for bankruptcy and that, combined with another 20 days of notice before a confirmation hearing, was enough to make parties aware of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS