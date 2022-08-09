Evergy Inks $250M Deal To Buy 199 MW Midwest Wind Farm

By Morgan Conley (August 9, 2022, 2:01 PM EDT) -- Guided by Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP, Midwestern energy utility Evergy Inc. announced Tuesday it will pay roughly $250 million to buy a 199-megawatt wind farm in western Oklahoma from Scout Clean Energy and Elawan Energy, a partnership repped by McDermott Will & Emery LLP. The transaction sees Evergy picking up the Persimmon Creek Wind Farm to provide additional renewable energy to its Midwestern customers. The wind farm has been commercially operational since 2018 and currently houses 80 General Electric turbines on 17,000 acres across three counties, according to Evergy's announcement. "Evergy continues to tap into the Midwest's affordable renewable energy...

