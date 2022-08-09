Oportun Earmarks Nearly $3M For CFPB Settlement Over Digit

By Jon Hill (August 9, 2022, 1:08 PM EDT) -- Online lending company Oportun Financial Corp. said Tuesday that it is setting aside nearly $3 million for an expected Consumer Financial Protection Bureau settlement related to Digit, the company's recently acquired automated banking platform. In a regulatory filing, Oportun said it has reached an "agreement in principle" with the CFPB to resolve an investigation of Digit that predates the platform's purchase late last year. The company had previously disclosed that the CFPB was looking into whether Digit had "misrepresented the terms, conditions, or costs" of its offerings. Oportun said that it has established a reserve of about $2.8 million in connection...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS