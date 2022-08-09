NC Drugmaker Seeks OK Of Ch. 11 Deal With Distributor

By Hayley Fowler (August 9, 2022, 4:27 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina pharmaceutical company has asked a bankruptcy court to sign off on a settlement it reached with an affiliate of drug distributor Cardinal Health resolving mutual debts owed under an arrangement the pair entered over a decade ago. Cardinal Health 110 LLC has agreed to pay cancer drugmaker Fortovia Therapeutics Inc. $95,000 and, in exchange, is allowed to pursue an unsecured claim of $54,981 in Fortovia's Chapter 11 case, according to Monday's motion seeking approval of the deal. Fortovia told a bankruptcy judge the settlement is in the "best interests of the debtor and its creditors." The deal stems...

