Cup Foods Says Insurer Liable For Losses After Floyd's Death

By Riley Murdock (August 9, 2022, 8:12 PM EDT) -- A pair of Minneapolis businesses pushed back on Travelers' attempt to toss their business interruption cases against the insurer, arguing they were covered for losses stemming from demonstrations in response to the May 2020 murder of George Floyd. In their mostly identical memos filed Monday, Cup Foods Inc. and NMA Investments LLC — which owns the nearby Giant Express Laundromat — told a Minnesota federal court their properties suffered a direct physical loss from cement barricades placed by the city of Minneapolis and miscellaneous items and mementos placed by residents within the area now known as George Perry Floyd Square. Cup Foods...

