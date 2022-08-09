Mo. Voters Will Decide On Legalizing, Taxing Recreational Pot

By Paul Williams (August 9, 2022, 6:48 PM EDT) -- Missouri voters will decide in November whether to legalize and tax sales of recreational cannabis, the state's secretary of state announced Tuesday, saying that he certified for the ballot a citizen-driven initiative constitutional amendment on the question. Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft said in a certificate of sufficiency that the ballot question satisfied the state's signature requirements in six of the state's eight congressional districts, rendering it eligible to appear on the Nov. 8 ballot. The measure, backed by a group called Legal Missouri 2022, would allow adults age 21 and older to buy up to 3 ounces of adult-use cannabis...

