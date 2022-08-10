FCA Warns PE Firms, Hedge Funds Over Market Abuse

By Alex Davidson (August 10, 2022, 3:12 PM BST) -- The Financial Conduct Authority has told chief executives of hedge funds and private equity firms in a "dear CEO" letter it plans to scrutinize their activities for market abuse and conflicts of interest in coming months and will consider any necessary enforcement action. The watchdog said Tuesday in the letter on its updated supervisory strategy and priorities for firms it has found that U.K. Market Abuse Regulation controls needed improving, and investment firms must be sure these are tailored to their individual business models. "Where firms do not comply, we will consider the need for criminal, civil or supervisory sanctions to...

