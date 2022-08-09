FDA Told Front-Package Food Labels Can Help 'Poor' US Diet

By Britain Eakin (August 9, 2022, 7:01 PM EDT) -- The Center for Science in the Public Interest and other health groups have asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to bring the U.S. in alignment with the rest of the Americas and require front-of-package nutrition labels to inform consumers about excessive nutritional content in packaged foods. The watchdog groups filed a citizen petition on Monday, urging the FDA to use its authority to amend the Code of Federal Regulations to require the use of interpretive symbols on the front of food packages to show how much salt, sugar and saturated fat they contain. Studies show that these labeling systems, which...

