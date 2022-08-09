4th Circ. To Rehear Attys' Fight For Post-Injunction Fees

By Andrea Keckley (August 9, 2022, 6:49 PM EDT) -- A Fourth Circuit panel agreed Tuesday to rehear arguments from McGuireWoods LLP attorneys who fought a now-repealed state law blocking Virginians with unpaid court debt from obtaining driver's licenses, taking back up the issue of whether preliminary injunctions confer prevailing party status and warrant attorney fees. The attorneys are challenging the 2002 Fourth Circuit case Smyth ex rel. Smyth v. Rivero, which held that winning a preliminary injunction does not confer prevailing party status. The Fourth Circuit issued an order granting their petition for rehearing en banc. "Today, the issue is whether plaintiffs can recover their attorneys' fees after successfully defeating...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS