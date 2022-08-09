Feds Sue PPE Business Over 'Made In USA,' COVID Claims

By Emily Field (August 9, 2022, 6:06 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission filed suit Tuesday to stop an Ohio-based company from falsely labeling its personal protective equipment and light fixtures as "Made in USA" when they are made in China, as well as from making false claims about the PPE's effectiveness against COVID-19. The FTC said Adam J. Harmon and his companies, Axis LED Group LLC and ALG-Health LLC, violated the COVID-19 Consumer Protection Act, the Made in USA Labeling Rule and the FTC Act during the pandemic by swapping "Made in China" stickers on face masks with "Made in USA" labels. The agency's proposed order would stop Harmon and his companies from...

