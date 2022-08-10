DC Circ. Revives NY Grid Market Review Fight

By Morgan Conley (August 10, 2022, 6:54 PM EDT) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission didn't adequately explain why it rejected the New York regional grid operator's method for determining future electricity demand, the D.C. Circuit has ruled, in a victory for independent power producers that backed the New York plan. In an order Tuesday, the D.C. Circuit vacated FERC's refusal to allow the New York Independent System Operator to shorten the expected economic life of a hypothetical power plant, known as its "amortization period," when estimating future demand levels for NYISO's capacity market. FERC's position is that New York's Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act — which, among other things,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS