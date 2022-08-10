Pa. Nursing Homes Lied About Staffing Levels, Feds Say

By Adam Lidgett (August 9, 2022, 7:57 PM EDT) -- A pair of Pennsylvania-based nursing homes are facing federal charges that employees fabricated staff information to state health authorities and that the homes falsified statements to hike up reimbursements from health programs, according to federal prosecutors. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Pennsylvania on Tuesday said various parties were indicted on fraud and conspiracy charges, naming the Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center and the Mt. Lebanon Rehabilitation and Wellness Center — among others — as defendants. "These charges today represent a dereliction of duty to report accurate information, criminal schemes designed to manipulate the system and above all...

