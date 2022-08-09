Biden Picks State Judge, Prosecutor For 4th, 10th Circs.

By James Arkin (August 9, 2022, 4:07 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden is nominating a state judge to the Fourth Circuit and a veteran federal prosecutor to the Tenth Circuit, in his latest round of judicial nominations announced Tuesday. Biden has chosen Judge DeAndrea Benjamin of the South Carolina Fifth Judicial Circuit for a vacancy on the Fourth Circuit, and Jabari Wamble, an assistant U.S. attorney in Kansas, for a vacancy on the Tenth Circuit. Judge Benjamin has served on the Fifth Judicial Circuit in South Carolina since 2011, according to the White House. She was previously a partner at Gist Law Firm PA for a decade and also served...

