Risks To Dodge In Screening Applicant, Worker Social Media

By Marcia Goodman, Elaine Liu and Richard Nowak (August 12, 2022, 5:32 PM EDT) -- It should come as no surprise that employee social media accounts often contain a vast amount of information that is being updated constantly. For this reason, many employers use social media during the screening and hiring process and to investigate current employees. In fact, some employers have even gone so far as to require prospective or current employees to disclose their social media account passwords. Not only have such actions elicited much criticism, they also carry certain legal risks as many states have enacted laws banning the practice. In addition, employers should consider that using social media during the hiring process...

