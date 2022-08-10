Armstrong Teasdale Escapes Missouri Cop's Bias Charge

By Rachel Rippetoe (August 10, 2022, 4:44 PM EDT) -- The Missouri Supreme Court has reversed a state circuit court ruling that ordered the Missouri Commission on Human Rights to investigate a cop's discrimination charge against law firm Armstrong Teasdale LLP, but the chief justice dissented, arguing that the opinion weakens judicial review. The high court said Tuesday that the Circuit Court of Jackson County erred when it said the human rights commission was wrong to deny Kansas City police Capt. Jim Swoboda a right-to-sue letter and ordered the commission through a permanent writ of mandamus to rescind the dismissal, because Swoboda failed to establish that he is entitled to such...

