NLRB Judge Tells Hospital To Restore Nurses' Pay Or Time Off

By Beverly Banks (August 10, 2022, 2:54 PM EDT) -- A West Virginia hospital and its owner must compensate workers with back pay or restore their paid time off balances after the company forced unionized nurses to use accrued leave, a National Labor Relations Board judge said, siding with the general counsel's formula for the calculations. NLRB Judge Christal J. Key said in a decision Tuesday that Greenbrier Valley Medical Center and Community Health Systems Inc. must restore nurses' paid time off balances after the joint employers didn't bargain with the National Nurses Organizing Committee over changes to the health care providers' PTO policy. The companies must also provide back pay...

