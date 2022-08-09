Split DC Circ. Affirms NLRB Ruling In Vulgar Protest Case

By Beverly Banks (August 9, 2022, 9:50 PM EDT) -- A split panel for the D.C. Circuit on Tuesday upheld an NLRB decision finding an aluminum manufacturer illegally fired a worker who used vulgar language to protest an overtime policy, saying there was a lack of evidence that the company was complying with anti-discrimination law. A three-judge panel for the D.C. Circuit weighed in on the National Labor Relations Board's August 2021 decision, concluding Constellium Rolled Products Ravenswood LLC unlawfully fired Jack Williams for writing "whore board" on an overtime signup sheet in 2013. Williams was represented by the United Steelworkers at the company's West Virginia-based plant. A D.C. Circuit panel...

