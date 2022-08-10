Considerations For Associates As Lateral Hiring Cools Down

By Leeron Molloy (August 10, 2022, 5:22 PM EDT) -- The legal hiring market in the past few years has been a roller coaster for law firm associates — a one-of-a-kind ride involving lots of twists and turns. 2020 was a year of shutdowns, remote work, layoffs and hiring freezes. The world seemingly went into hibernation mode, and the legal industry was no different. 2021 was the polar opposite — one of the most active lateral hiring years. To attract talent, firms made ultracompetitive offers, including six-figure signing bonuses, guaranteed year-end bonuses, same-day offers and other accommodations we haven't seen before. To retain talent, firms matched these terms in the form...

