Conn. Judge 'Gravely Concerned' Over Sandy Hook Data Leak

By Christine DeRosa (August 10, 2022, 4:52 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut judge on Wednesday told attorney Norm Pattis the court is "gravely concerned" that he potentially shared confidential medical records to unauthorized parties in a case involving his client, right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, and the families of Sandy Hook victims. Pattis of Pattis & Smith LLC and his attorney, Wesley Mead of the Mead Law Firm PC, appeared before Judge Barbara N. Bellis of the Superior Court for the Judicial District of Waterbury after it became public record last week in Jones' Texas defamation case that his attorney possibly sent confidential health records protected by a Connecticut court order...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS