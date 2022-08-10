RS Group Pays $275M For Mexican Electronics Distributor

By Tom Fish (August 10, 2022, 2:51 PM BST) -- Industrial and electronics products distributor RS Group said on Wednesday that it will buy Mexican automation products supplier and distributor Risoul y Cia for $275 million in cash as it looks to expand in Latin America. RS Group PLC, which is based in London, said it will purchase the family-owned servicer and distributor of industrial automation products in a deal to be complete by November. Counsel information for RS Group was not immediately available Wednesday. Jorge A. Benejam and Yesica L. Garduño of DLA Piper Mexico are legal advisers to Risoul. The Risoul buyout will be made in 12 monthly...

