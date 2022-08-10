Aviva Eyes New Share Buyback Program In Early 2023

By Najiyya Budaly (August 10, 2022, 4:01 PM BST) -- London-listed Aviva PLC said Wednesday that it would return cash to shareholders through a buyback program early next year, after the insurance group reported holding enough capital during the first six months of 2022. Aviva, the largest general insurer in the U.K., said in its first half results that it anticipates launching a share buyback in early 2023, when it publishes its 2022 year-end results. The group, which also provides life cover and pensions, said that it would give money back to its shareholders given its "strong capital position and prospects." The newest share-repurchase plan would follow Aviva's proposal in March...

