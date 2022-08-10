UK Deepens Antitrust Probe Into $5.7B Chemical Deal

By Najiyya Budaly (August 10, 2022, 3:25 PM BST) -- The U.K.'s antitrust authority said Wednesday that it will conduct an in-depth probe of Swiss chemicals company Sika AG's $5.7 billion acquisition of German rival MBCC Group, after the companies did not alleviate competition concerns. The Competition and Markets Authority said it has opened a "phase two" investigation into the companies, which are the two largest suppliers of chemical admixtures in Britain. The authority said in July that its initial, phase one probe revealed that the deal may result in a substantial lessening of competition within markets in the U.K. The CMA said at the time that the acquisition will be...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS