Enviro, Economic Woes Put Off Reinsurance M&A, Fitch Says

By Martin Croucher (August 10, 2022, 5:25 PM BST) -- Investors are increasingly being deterred from buying reinsurance companies because of concerns over increasing losses from climate change, as well as wider problems in the global economy, Fitch Ratings has said. The New York-based ratings agency said on Tuesday that investors could be turned off by "macroeconomic risks and heightened catastrophe losses" that reinsurers are increasing facing. "We expect reinsurers to prioritize pricing, risk management and organic growth rather than M&A as they contend with the implications of the economic slowdown, high inflation and volatile financial markets," Fitch said in a note. "Even if the reinsurance market hardens enough for higher...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS