UK Accredits 5 Banks For Post-Pandemic Loans Scheme

By Joel Poultney (August 10, 2022, 5:15 PM BST) -- The government-owned bank overseeing a program to support businesses recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday unveiled the first batch of accredited banks to provide loans for the next phase of the project. The British Business Bank, developed to support credit for smaller businesses, announced five lenders who will provide loans under the new iteration of the government's Recovery Loan Scheme. Under the scheme, 70% of bank loans are underwritten by the government at the individual borrower level, in return for a lender fee. Bank of Scotland, Coventry & Warwickshire Reinvestment Trust, Lloyds Bank, NatWest and Royal Bank of Scotland will...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS