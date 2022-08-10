Fintech Expert Named Chair Of Open Banking Group

By Irene Madongo (August 10, 2022, 4:41 PM BST) -- British regulators have appointed financial technology expert Bryan Zhang to chair a new working group tasked with helping further develop the country's open-banking policy, which is designed to throw open the banking sector to more competition. Zhang, executive director of Cambridge University's Centre for Alternative Finance, has been appointed independent chair of a new group providing a platform to further develop open banking, the FCA and Payment Systems Regulator said in a statement Tuesday. The new group is a non-decision-making forum set up by a joint regulatory committee that is co-chaired by the City watchdog and the Payment Systems Regulator. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS