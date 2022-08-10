UK Adviser Pleads Guilty To Unauthorized Mortgage Advice

By Joel Poultney (August 10, 2022, 1:07 PM BST) -- The Financial Conduct Authority said on Wednesday that a financial adviser has pled guilty to two counts of providing and arranging a series of mortgage contracts without having the authorization to do so. The FCA said Barreto pled guilty on July 29 at Southwark Crown Court and will face sentencing after a trial relating to separate charges of fraud by false representation concludes in October 2023. (Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images) The City watchdog said Larry Barreto, trading as Barreto and Partners, pled guilty on July 29 at Southwark Crown Court and will face sentencing for the unauthorized activity after a...

