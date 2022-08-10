US Trustee Drops Challenge To LeClairRyan, UnitedLex Deal

By Andrew Strickler (August 10, 2022, 2:13 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Trustee's Office has dropped a challenge to a $21 million settlement between legal services provider UnitedLex and a representative for the estate of the defunct LeClairRyan LLC. In a Monday order, a federal district judge in Richmond agreed to dismiss the office's appeal following a stipulated agreement between UnitedLex lawyers and John P. Fitzgerald, the acting regional U.S. trustee. In an unusual move, Fitzgerald in recent weeks notified the bankruptcy court overseeing the firm's contentious Chapter 7 that he would challenge the judicially-mediated deal between the court-appointed trustee, Lynn Tavenner, and UnitedLex. Fitzgerald also notified the court last month...

