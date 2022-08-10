Pa. Judge Sends TM Claims Against Frame Maker To Ill.

By P.J. D'Annunzio (August 10, 2022, 4:04 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge overseeing picture frame trademark infringement claims against arts and crafts superstore Michaels has transferred claims against co-defendant and frame maker Harbortown Industries to Illinois. In a ruling Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Schmehl said the case against Lake Forest, Illinois-based Harbortown was more appropriately housed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, since plaintiff MCS Industries did not show that any of Harbortown's alleged infringement actions were specifically geared toward Pennsylvania. "Although Harbortown may have known that plaintiff was a Pennsylvania corporation and that plaintiff could experience some of Harbortown's alleged tortious activity...

