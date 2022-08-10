Skadden, Fried Frank Build $475M Sale Of Mayne Pharma Unit

By Renee Hickman (August 10, 2022, 5:32 PM EDT) -- Mayne Pharma, guided by Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP, is selling tablet and capsule manufacturing business Metric Contract Services to Fried Frank Harris Shriver & Jacobson LLP-led Catalent Inc. for $475 million, the companies said Wednesday. Adelaide, Australia-based Mayne Pharma Group Ltd. will receive approximately $445 million in net proceeds after transaction costs, restructuring costs and customary closing adjustments for Greenville, North Carolina-based Metrics, according to a statement. Mayne said the net proceeds will be used to repay debt and return surplus capital to shareholders. "This transaction unlocks significant value for Mayne Pharma shareholders and creates a leaner and...

