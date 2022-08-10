Clyde & Co. Sees International Work Drive Income To £650M

By Ashish Sareen (August 10, 2022, 7:32 PM BST) -- Clyde & Co. reported a 24th consecutive year of revenue growth in its latest financial results released Wednesday, with more than half of its £650 million ($796 million) income generated outside the U.K. The firm said that its income across the business increased by 1.6% overall from £639.6 million to £650 million in the year ending April 30. North America accounted for 22% of the firm's revenue, Clyde & Co. said, with the Middle East and Africa making up 12% and Asia-Pacific 14%. Europe and Latin America accounted for 6% and 2% of revenues, respectively. Europe was the fastest growing region,...

