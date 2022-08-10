Fed. Circ. Rejects Patent Reissue Bid As A 'Trojan Horse'

By Ryan Davis (August 10, 2022, 7:50 PM EDT) -- Inventors who revise a patent to overcome an examiner's finding that the claims are not patent-eligible cannot later walk back those changes through the reissue process, the Federal Circuit ruled Wednesday, describing an attempt to do so as a "Trojan horse." The appeals court affirmed a Patent Trial and Appeal Board decision rejecting claims that inventor John McDonald amended in his computer search patent when seeking to have it reissued, since the amendments broadened the claims to cover material he gave up in order to obtain the patent. The Federal Circuit said McDonald ran afoul of the "recapture rule," which prevents patent...

