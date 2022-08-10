Brown Rudnick Agrees To Mediate Malpractice Feud

By Caroline Simson (August 10, 2022, 6:07 PM EDT) -- Brown Rudnick LLP and Christof Industries GmbH have agreed to mediate an ugly dispute stemming from the firm's representation of the Austrian industrial plant company in a multimillion-dollar arbitration over an ill-fated construction project, according to documents filed Wednesday in Massachusetts federal court. The BigLaw firm and the company filed a joint motion asking that the matter be referred to mediation and that discovery be stayed while that proceeding is ongoing, saying they "believe that formal mediation is an appropriate next step." The firm sued Christof Industries and its U.S. subsidiary just under a year ago, claiming that they owed it more...

