Monsanto Stole Herbicide-Resistant Plant Tech, Rival Says

By Lauren Berg (August 10, 2022, 6:06 PM EDT) -- Monsanto Co. and Bayer Crop Science have been using a rival's genetically modified plant technology to make their own plants that produce an enzyme that is resistant to weedkillers like Roundup, according to a patent infringement suit filed Tuesday in Delaware federal court. Corteva Agriscience LLC developed transgenic — or genetically modified — plants and plant cells that produce enzymes resistant to two different classes of herbicides, enabling growers to use multiple types of herbicides to control weeds and allow the crop plants to thrive, but Bayer and Monsanto have snagged the patented technology for their own use, the complaint states....

