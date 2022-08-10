NY Federal Judge Rescinds Move To Senior Status

By James Arkin (August 10, 2022, 4:58 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge David N. Hurd of the Northern District of New York walked back his plan to move to senior status, saying in a letter to President Joe Biden Wednesday he has "unconditionally withdrawn" his move to semi-retirement and vowing to stay on active status for the "foreseeable future." Judge Hurd's letter clarifies his intent to remain active on the court weeks after Biden had named a nominee to replace him. Judge Hurd's most recent note concludes a surprising turn of events that kicked off when he told the White House last month that he would rescind his move to...

