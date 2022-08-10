Ex-Employees Sue Calif. Pot Co. Over Wages, Firings

By Mike Curley (August 10, 2022, 4:22 PM EDT) -- Five former employees of a Los Angeles cannabis dispensary are suing the company, alleging that they were denied overtime and proper lunch breaks, harassed, and in some cases fired in retaliation for reporting illegal activity. In five separate complaints filed last week, the former workers alleged that the managers and owners of The Green Earth Farmacie Inc. violated their union contracts as well as employment law in misclassifying them as exempt employees as a way to get around paying overtime. Each of the workers says they regularly worked 10- to 14-hour shifts, but were typically not paid overtime. In addition, they...

