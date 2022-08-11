Understanding DC Circ.'s Agency Rule Withdrawal Debate

By Steven Gordon (August 11, 2022, 3:53 PM EDT) -- The Administrative Procedure Act, or APA, requires notice and public comment before an agency repeals an existing rule, or regulation, as well as when it promulgates a new rule. But an agency can withdraw a proposed or draft rule before it takes effect without going through the notice and comment process. Exactly "when a rule passes this regulatory point of no return" is the subject of last month's decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit in Humane Society of the U.S. v. U.S. Department of Agriculture[1] that features a vigorous debate between the majority and the dissent....

