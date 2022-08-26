'Career Suicide': Advocate's Long Road To End Pot Prohibition

By Sam Reisman (August 26, 2022, 10:02 PM EDT) -- Paul Armentano has spent the last 20 years working to change marijuana policy in the U.S., a period that has seen seismic shifts in the landscape of cannabis law. But he says the fight to end federal prohibition is far from over. Paul Armentano He is a pioneer in professional cannabis activism. He remembers the time when he was "one of probably about 25 or 30 people in the entire country that was being paid to work on this issue. And my colleagues told me I was crazy, that I was committing career suicide to try to push this issue professionally."...

