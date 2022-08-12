Ex-Special Counsel For Jan. 6 Panel Joins Jenner & Block

By Xiumei Dong (August 12, 2022, 7:02 AM EDT) -- Jenner & Block LLP is bringing on a former solicitor general of Virginia and special counsel to the committee investigating the January 6 attack on the capitol as a partner in its appellate practice in Washington D.C., the firm said Friday. Michelle Kallen, who previously served as the solicitor general of Virginia from July 2021 to February 2022 under Attorney General Mark Herring, will join Jenner & Block on Sept. 6, the firm said. Kallen most recently served as special litigation counsel for the U.S. House of Representatives, where she represented the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on...

