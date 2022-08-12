Enforcing Patents Isn't Easier As America Invents Act Turns 10

By Jonathan Engler, Michael Renaud and Jessica Perry (August 12, 2022, 6:33 PM EDT) -- The primary objectives of the America Invents Act, in effect since 2012, were to improve patent quality, stop patent litigation abuse, and harmonize U.S. patent law with that of other countries. As Sen. John Kyl, R-Ariz., explained at the time: "The bill will make it simpler and easier to obtain valid patents and to enforce those patents."[1] A review of patent litigation outcomes in U.S. district court cases filed since the AIA went into effect, however, shows that it has not become simpler and easier to enforce valid patents. Instead, out of almost 7,000 patent jury awards in cases filed after...

